Lenovo Flex 5 AMD Ryzen 5 14" 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop
$550 $660
Features
  • 3rd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • functions as tablet or laptop
  • Model: 81X2000XUS
