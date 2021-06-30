Lenovo Flex 5 4th-Gen. Ryzen 7 14" Touch Laptop for $650 for members
Costco · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Flex 5 4th-Gen. Ryzen 7 14" Touch Laptop
$650 for members $750
$10 shipping

That's a savings of $100 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco

  • Opt for in-club pickup where available to dodge the $9.99 shipping charge.
  • Available for Costco members only.
  • 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD
  • 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 82HU002YUS
  • Expires 7/25/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
