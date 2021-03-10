That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8-core CPU
- 14.0" IPS FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X20001US
- UPC: 194632976151
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best price we could find by $116. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10
- Model: 81SX012TUS
It's $160 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i3-10110U Comet Lake 2.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WF000TUS
Apply coupon code "WEEKENDSALE" to take $174 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3” HD+ 1600x900 display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WF000YUS
That's a low by $155 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82A4000MUS
Save on over 200 laptops, with prices starting as low as $558. Many prices drop via the coupon code noted on the product page. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Tiger Lake i3 15.6" Laptop for $599.99 after coupon code "THINKDEAL" ($900 off list).
It's $311 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 256 GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on a selection of over 300 laptops starting at
$195 $230. Use the coupons listed on the product pages to get the lowest prices. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook C330 MediaTek 11.6" Touch Laptop for $244.99 after code "C330DEAL" ($55 off).
That's the lowest price we've seen & a savings of $260. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's a savings of $5 off the list price. Buy Now at Costco
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Blue.
That's $8 off and a great price for these pods, which are compatible with Nespresso Original Line coffee machines. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members will pay $2.25 more.
- Includes 20 packs each of Ricchezza, Crema Scura, Ristretto, and Nerissimo.
It's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Round or Elongated.
- does not fit one-piece toilets with French Curve
- 4-foot cord
- two separate nozzles
- nightlight
- Model: USPA 6800U
Coupon code "TABM10HDDEAL" cuts it to $34 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6W0178US
That's $10 under our December mention, the best price we could find by $5, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 1080p FHD video conferencing
- 2 integrated mics
- USB 2.0
- Model: GXC1B34793
Apply code "MARCHP11DEAL" to save $125 off each of three configurations. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 4GB uMPC for $374.99.
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 6GB uMPC for $424.99.
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet w/ 6GB uMPC and Active Pen for $474.99.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $15 when you apply coupon code "XTRA8ACC." Buy Now at Lenovo
- water-repellent fabric
- adjustable straps
- storage for laptops up to 15.6"
- Model: GX40Q17227
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costco
|20%
|--
|$600
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$945 (exp 1 wk ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register