Lenovo Flex 5 10th-Gen. i3 13.3" 2-in-1 Touch Chromebook for $400
Costco
Lenovo Flex 5 10th-Gen. i3 13.3" 2-in-1 Touch Chromebook
$400 $500
$10 shipping

That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. (You'd pay about as much for a model with half the RAM and half the storage elsewhere.) Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • Chrome OS
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: 82B8002UUX
  Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Costco 20% $350 (exp 4 mos ago) $400 Buy Now