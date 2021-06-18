Lenovo Flex 5 10th-Gen. i3 13.3" 2-in-1 Touch Chromebook for $400

That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. (You'd pay about as much for a model with half the RAM and half the storage elsewhere.) Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
It's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Staples
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
That's a savings of $131. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82HS0006US
Coupon code "20VG0092US" drops it to $416 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20VG0092US
Save at least $520 on 15 models, with prices ranging from $519 to $729 Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Dell refurbished items receive a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply code "INTELSALE21" for an extra 5% off, a total of $193 under list, and $53 below our mention from four days ago. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
- In Natural Silver or Snow Flake White.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
It's $264 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10200H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL1" to save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
- All refurb Dell products are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
You'd pay $25 more at Kohl's. Buy Now at Costco
- In White.
Take up to $1,010 off a range of sizes, each with a Squattoman (a $200 value), yielding a savings of just over 50% off. Shop Now at Costco
- Small for $449.99 ($550 off)
- Medium for $639.99 ($660 off)
- Large for $739.99 ($1,010 off)
That's the lowest price we could find by $299. Buy Now at Costco
- 196cc four-stroke single cylinder engine
- automatic transmission w/ dry clutch chain drive
- faux gas tank for closed storage
- carbureted and air-cooled
- supports up to 200 lbs
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this deal. That's $93 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD A6-9225 Processor 2.60GHz
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- wired USB keyboard and mouse
- Model: 90G90066US
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $62 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8173C 1.7GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM 32GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 81JW000CUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $65 off the list price. For further comparison, you'd pay $70 for the Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year Subscription alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Available in Ice Blue.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh Dual-Core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 81VU000QUS
That's $649 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 11th-Gen Intel core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 IPS LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 1TB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20TA004FUS
