That's a very sweet deal at $130 below the next best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Ctwu41 via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8183 1.6GHz 8-core processor
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82KM0002US
-
-
-
Apply coupon code "TAKE10ACC" to drop the price $2 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- 14.2" x 0.8" x 9.8"
- water-repellent fabric
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17229
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- In Brown or Black
- holds 12" laptop
- zippered organizer
- adjustable shoulder strap
- made of top grain buffalo leather
Save up $25. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available at this price in Black.
- It's also available in Gray for $5 more.
- Requires power bank or USB power adapter
- UVC sanitization compartment
- USB passthrough
- 16" padded laptop pocket
- padded 11" tablet pocket
- Model: CBUV-15B
That's a $7 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Get this deal via coupon code "VMSAVE5" and edge out the competition by $2. Buy Now at VMInnovations
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models with deals starting at around $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for $139.19 ($341 less than new direct from Samsung).
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to most items.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399( $120$100 off).
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
It's $30 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio P22T 138GHz 8-core processor
- 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- 10.1" 12800x800 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA730001US
Apply coupon code "PREMIUMTABS" for the best price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio G90T 2.1GHz 8-core CPU
- 11" 2K 2000x1200 IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB UFS
- Bluetooth 5.1
- rear camera: 13-megapixel auto focus; front camera: 8-megapizel fixed focus
- Android 11 (Red Velvet Cake) OS
- Model: ZA940188US
Apply code "LPD" to get the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the 69-cent fee.
- Available in several colors (Clear Black pictured).
- Bluetooth 5
- active noise-cancelling
- dynamic drivers
- up to 12 hours playtime
- auto-pairing
- includes charging case
- Model: LP1
