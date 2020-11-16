New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Duet 10.1" Touch 2-in-1 Chromebook w/ 128GB SSD
$290 $299
free shipping

That's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by endeardistributors via eBay.
Features
  • can be used as a tablet or a laptop
  • MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-core CPU
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: ZA6F0016US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Tablets eBay Lenovo
Used Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 3% -- $290 Buy Now
Best Buy   $229 (exp 1 hr ago) -- Check Price