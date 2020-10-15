That's a $50 drop and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year VIP Outlet warranty applies. Wow, yes, 2 years.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
Published 2 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Walmart
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core Processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS glossy touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
That's $30 under our mention from a month ago and a great price for a touchscreen laptop. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.96GHz 850 Processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S
- Model: 81JL0006US
Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" and save $33 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh Dual-Core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 81VU000QUS
It's $115 under Target's price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Antonline via eBay.
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.60GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SX012TUS+QQ2-01024
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD QLED Touch Display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes S pen
That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th gen Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) 1080p anti-glare LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Get this price via coupon code "PLUSVALUE" and save $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by eurobike17 via eBay
- Choose the aluminum wheels option for this deal
- The bike arrives mostly assembled. You need to install the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, seat and air up the tires.
- dual disc brake
- 21 gears
- 49cm frame
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
It's $32 less than buying it directly from Samsung. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- wall mountable
- 80W power
- Model: SWA-8500S
It's $40 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
- Android Oreo
- Model: ZA480121US
You'd pay $36 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- 2GB RAM
- 1280 x 800 resolution
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- includes Smart Charging Station dock
- Google Assistant
- Model: ZA5C0045US
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to save. That's $900 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
That's the best deal we could find by $129. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA0006US
