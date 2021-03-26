New
eBay · 11 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo Chromebook Duet MediaTek 10.1" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$178 $280
free shipping

Apply code "PAYLESS15" to get $52 under our February mention and the best price we've seen in any condition. For further comparison, it's $42 less that what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere.

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via Amazon.
Features
  • functions as a tablet or a laptop
  • MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: ZA6F0031US
  • Code "PAYLESS15"
  • Expires 3/29/2021
    Published 11 min ago
Leave a comment!

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 36% $178 (exp 1 mo ago) $178
Amazon 21% $257 (exp 2 mos ago) $220
Walmart 11% $249 (exp 1 mo ago) $249
Office Depot and OfficeMax   $230 (exp 2 mos ago) --
Lenovo   $230 (exp 1 wk ago) --