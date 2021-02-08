It's $6 under our refurb mention from Christmas Eve and the best price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $69 less than you'd pay for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
It's $140 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake i7-1065G7 1.30GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000LUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $50 and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3020e 1.20GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 82GV001BUS
Save on select Lenovo PCs and monitors. Laptops from $250. Desktops from $179. Monitors from $180. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 81WE002HUS Core i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD for $449.99 ($140 off).
That's $40 under yesterday's mention and $1,168 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 3700U 2.30GHz quad-core processor
- 13.3" 1920x1080 FHD IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NL0007US
Celebrate with a range of deals on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP ENVY x360 10th Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop for $1,249.99. ($250 off)
Use code "45LAP4UE7470" to save big on a selection of about 25 refurbished Dell E7470 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
That's $374 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $734.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on over 200 items, with keyboards starting from $24 after the coupon, mice from $40, monitors from $52, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Coupon code "PREZDAY20" nabs the extra 20% off and can also be used only once per account.
- These are certified refurbished items all backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Acer K243Y 23.8" 1080p IPS FreeSync LED Gaming Monitor for $87.99 (low by $28 for refurb).
You'd pay $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Medium Grey Heather/ Black.
- Discount applies in cart.
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
You'd pay over $107 more for a variation of this combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
That's $5 under our last mention and the lowest price we could find by $5 today, although most stores charge at least $50. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 4" LED display
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
That's the best price we could find by $45.
Update: It's now available with free shipping. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- 178° viewing angle
- TÜV Low Blue Light certified
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.3" 1920x1200 display
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual band WiFi
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android Pie OS
- Model: ZA6M0030US
That's $20 under Lenovo direct, but most stores charge at least $1,000. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 3840x1200 resolution
- FreeSync 2 HDR technology
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: 65EARAC1US
It's $31 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|35%
|$186 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$180
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|14%
|$257 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$240
|Check Price
|Walmart
|11%
|$249 (exp 1 wk ago)
|$249
|Check Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|$230 (exp 3 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Lenovo
|$237 (exp 14 hrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
