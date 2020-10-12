New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10.1" 2-in-1 Touch Chromebook
$249 $380
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core Processor
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS glossy touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: ZA6F0031US
  • UPC: 194632578225
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart Lenovo
10.1 inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebooks Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 34% -- $249 Buy Now
Lenovo   $275 (exp 3 wks ago) -- Check Price
Amazon   $317 (exp 2 wks ago) -- Check Price