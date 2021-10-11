Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $59 under our June certified refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for this Chromebook in any condition, including used. (It's the best deal for a new one today by $69.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) touch display
- 4GB RAM; 32GB eMMC SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 81TA0010US
- UPC: 194632975345
Save on over 40 items, including keyboards, mice, monitors, laptops, power banks, and more. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Flex 5i 11th-Gen i3 13.3" 2-in-1 Chromebook for $424.99 via coupon "WEEKENDDB2" ($115 off).
- Many items have individual coupon codes displayed on the product page.
That's the best price we could find by $202. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD+ display
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82H90010US
it's $30 under our July mention of a factory-sealed model and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's currently $100 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Re_Tech_Deals via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
Use code "YOGA6AMDDB1" for a savings of $260. It's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core PU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82ND0001US
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's a $20 drop from our mention ten days ago and a savings of $220 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11260H 2.10GHz Tiger Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050 Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10
- Model: FX706HE-211.TM17
Save on everything from video games, to laptops, cameras, TVs, keyboards and mice, robot vacuums, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Apply coupon code "HPDAYS5" to get $11 under our mention from last week and save $161 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- At this price in Natural Silver.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU
- 6GB + 128GB
- 11" 2000 x 1200 (2K) IPS touchscreen
- Android 11
- 13MP front camera; 8MP back camera
- Model: ZA940306US
It's $80 under what you'd pay at another Lenovo storefront. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC Storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82BA0003US
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8166 2GHz Processor
- 7" 1024x600 IPS touchscreen
- 32 GB eMMC storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android Go 11 OS
- Model: ZA8C0001US
