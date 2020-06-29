That's the lowest price we could find by $61. Buy Now at Walmart
- Celereon N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 81TA0010US
That's the lowest price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home S Mode
- Model: 81WE008HUS
Apply coupon code "CELEBRATE1" to save $85 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium N5030 Processor 1.10GHz
- 11.6” FHD IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Model: 82B20002US
Save $120 on this 512GB SSD-equipped laptop. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available via curbside pickup only.
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81W40019US
That's $60 drop from last week, and $60 less than buying direct from brand. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
Most items see their full discounts via coupon codes, as listed on their product pages. Shop Now at Lenovo
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
That's $129 less than the best we could find at Amazon. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U 2.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: X712DA-BR7N6
Apply coupon code "DELL35TABLET" to save. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Save on a range of 2019 road and mountain bike models, designed in partnership with Kevin Quan. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on furniture, electronics, apparel, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 bag free shipping.
Save on a variety of patio furniture and make your backyard beautiful for the summer. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a range of grills, smokers, and accessories. BBQ tool sets are available from $20, grills from $97, and patio dining sets from $125. Shop Now at Walmart
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to cut $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Whiskey Lake i5-8265U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0B100
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Gen 3 i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $26 less than Amazon's price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 27" NearEdgeless in plane switching panel
- 4ms response time
- VGA & HDMI
- Model: 61C7KCR1US
That's a savings of $850 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Coffee Lake i5-9600T 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- USB keyboard in Black
- Model: 10RS005BUS
