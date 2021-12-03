That's $200 less than anywhere else. Intended for use with Microsoft Teams, this "acts as an administrative companion to the PC so that users can be both fully productive and collaborative at the same time". Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 624 1.80GHz
- 8" HD (1280 x 800) IPS touchscreen display
- 2GB RAM and 8GB eMMC
- Android 8.1
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: ZA690000US
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
Apply coupon code "99TABLET" to get this deal. That's $234 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2.4 GHz wireless connection
- 1,200-DPI resolution optical sensor
- Model: GY50R91293
Apply coupon code "11EYOGADEAL" to take $30 off last week's mention, $630 off list, and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
- new, rounded design
- redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android apps
- improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
There are over 40 items on offer, with up to $300 marked off. Among other notable discounts, nab up to $100 off Fitbits, up to $150 off the Google Pixelbook Go Chromebook Laptop models, up to $150 off smart home items, over $200 off smartphones, and more. Shop Now at Google Store
It's a savings of $29. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 530MBps read speed
- up to 440MBps write speed
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $27 off list after applying coupon code "CMP2". Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Black or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- It can take up to around 2 weeks to arrive.
- built in mic with noise reduction technology
- 3 to 4 hours use on a full charge
- automatic pairing
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: LP1S
Apply coupon code "BFU" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Silver or White.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- noise reduction
- charging case
- Model: 8771139
Save with tablets as low as $75 and laptops starting at $220. Shop Now at Lenovo
It's $280 under list and tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen. It's a current low by $100. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82A4000MUS
