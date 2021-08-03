Lenovo 15" x 24" Digital Smart Frame for $180
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo 15" x 24" Digital Smart Frame
$180 $400
free shipping

It's $220 under list, a $120 drop since April, and the best price we could find by $179. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
  • MediaTek MT8167S 1.5GHz processor
  • 21.5" 1920 x1080 (1080p) anti-glare screen
  • 2GB RAM and 16GB HDD
  • Android 10
  • Model: ZA6G0006US
