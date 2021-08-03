Lenovo 15" x 24" Digital Smart Frame for $180

It's $220 under list, a $120 drop since April, and the best price we could find by $179. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8167S 1.5GHz processor
- 21.5" 1920 x1080 (1080p) anti-glare screen
- 2GB RAM and 16GB HDD
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6G0006US
That's $1 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $1 today. (Most stores charge $15 or more.) Buy Now at Lenovo
- turn off remotely via Link App
- works with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa
- Model: ZA7F0000WW
It's a savings of $32. Buy Now at Lenovo
- includes clock, 2 smart plugs, and smart bulb
- clock features built-in nightlight, speaker, and microphones
- Model: BASESMARTPACK
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to drop this to $25 below our mention from June, and make this $31 less than buying them separately from Lenovo. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2 Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
- Lenovo Smart Plug 4-Pack
- Lenovo Smart Bulb 4-Pack
- Model: SMARTCLOCK2PACK
That's the lowest price we've seen in and any condition (even better than refurbished units we've listed) and about $40 less than most major retailers are charging today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by eBay via thegreatdealz16
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00516-US
Squeeze some more value out of an old echo device or bluetooth headphones and gain a voucher to spend sitewide, plus a head start investment in a new echo device of your choosing. Shop Now at Amazon
- Answer a few questions from Amazon about your device's condition to receive a trade-in quote.
- Non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
- If it qualifies for instant payment, you can get your trade-in benefits right away.
- The benefits automatically apply to your cart at checkout when you purchase a new qualifying device.
- Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free. It will be verified within 10 days.
- Amazon Gift Card equal to an appraised value of your Echo device or bluetooth headphone or speaker
- A bonus 25% off a new qualifying Echo device will be applied to your account
It's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 155° horizontal field of view
- night vision
- motion detection with custom zones
- Model: B08CKHPP52
That's $21 less than B&H Photo Video charges. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) video resolution & 160° field-of-view
- 2-way audio night vision & customizable motion sensors
- 802.11n wireless
- live viewing via web browser or mobile app
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
It's $12 under our April mention, $47 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3 GHz octa-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6W0178US
That's $5 less than our June mention and the best price we've seen outside of Cyber Monday deals. (It's also $20 less than you'd pay at Lenovo direct.) Buy Now at eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear & 5MP front cameras
- 2 microphones & 2 side speakers w/ Dolby Atmos
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
That's a buck under our mention from earlier this week, $54 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a laptop and a tablet
- Digital pen included
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81X20005US
- UPC: 194632976342
It's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Staples
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
