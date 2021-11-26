It's dropped $20 in the last 24 hours to the best price we've seen. It's also $20 under what you would pay buying from Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
Coupon code "P11VIPSAVINGS" takes an extra $50 for a low by $80. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octo-core 8x Kryo 260@2.0GHz processor
- 11" 2,000 x 1,200 2K IPS touchscreen
- 64GB eMMC storage
- Android 10
- Model: ZA7R0118US
That is $40 off the list price, a $10 drop from our mention last month, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8166 2GHz Processor
- 7" 1024x600 IPS touchscreen
- 32 GB eMMC storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android Go 11 OS
- Model: ZA8C0001US
Apply coupon code "EXTRA20TABS" to get this price and save $76 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core CPU
- 6GB + 128GB
- 11" 2000 x 1200 (2K) IPS touchscreen
- Android 11
- 13MP front camera; 8MP back camera
- Model: ZA940306US
Tablets start at $75, monitors at $130, and desktops at $350. Shop Now at Amazon
Save hundreds on a range of tablets. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB 11" WiFi Tablet for $499.99 ($200 off).
That's the best we've seen at $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, and a current low by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
- Model: B07TMJ1R3X
That's half off and easily the best price we've ever seen for this current-generation tablet. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10.1" 1920x1200 display
- MediaTek MTK/MT8183 8-core CPU
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- Amazon Alexa
- Fire OS 7
- Model: B08BX7FV5L
Thousands of deals are on offer, including brand-name apparel, big-ticket tech, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
It's $155 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay $550 for a refurbished unit from Samsung direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bobcat_Wireless via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 12MP camera
- Model: SMN975UZKAXAA
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
That's a $130 drop in the last five days ago and a savings of $250 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 82FG0163US
That's a $40 drop from three weeks ago, a low now by $100, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82A4000MUS
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
