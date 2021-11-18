Giving headphones as a gift? Add this handy stand to their stocking to complete the package. It's $11 off. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- anodized aluminium
- silicone feet
- Model: 4ZY0Z72163
Apply code "LPD" to get the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the 69-cent fee.
- Available in several colors (Clear Black pictured).
- Bluetooth 5
- active noise-cancelling
- dynamic drivers
- up to 12 hours playtime
- auto-pairing
- includes charging case
- Model: LP1
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Lenovo
- auto-pairing
- IPX5 waterproof
- built-in microphone
- Model: ZA800003WW
Save on 280 options. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for $149.99 (low by $50).
Save on Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, wireless and wired headphones, floor speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Refurb JBL Tune Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones for $59.99 ($15 less than a new model).
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 18 hours playtime
- mono mode
- Model: TAT2206BK
Save big on two dozen items in this sale, including headphones, soundbars, audio sunglasses, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified Refurb Bose Solo Soundbar II pictured for $99 ($100 off).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
You'll find a selection of accessories, games, consoles, laptops, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers.
- Pictured is the Metroid Dread game for Nintendo Switch for $49.99 ($3 low).
- Certified Refurbished items carry a 2-year warranty backed by Allstate.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Men's T-shirts start from $11.70, women's tees from $6.53, men's sneakers from $37.55, and women's from $32.85. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Kayano 5 360 Shoes for $75.15 ($75 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $72. Apply coupon code "THINK10ECHROME" to get this price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- 4" LED display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
That's $54 under Lenovo's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 1.4GHz Lakefield 5-core CPU
- 13.3" QXGA 1536x2048 Foldable 2K OLED touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20RK000PUS
Apply code "EXTRAFIVE" to get $7 under our mention from two weeks ago, $37 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek Helio P22T 138GHz 8-core processor
- 2GB RAM & 32GB eMMC
- 10.1" 1280x800 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: ZA730001US
