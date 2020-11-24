New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Lenovo Legion 5 10th Gen i7 Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$1,129 $1,499
free shipping

That's a savings of $370 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
  • 16GB RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81Y60004US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops B&H Photo Video Lenovo
Core i7 Gaming 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Black Friday Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video   $1299 (exp 1 mo ago) $1129 Buy Now