Save $160 off the list price.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
It's $190 under list and the best price we could find.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Save $221 off list price.
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82B10051US
That's a low by $155 and the best price we've seen.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82A4000MUS
Save on a variety of Lenovo laptop models and configurations, with up to 26% off up to 11 models.
- Select models have unique coupon codes listed on product pages to get the discount.
- If there's no coupon listed, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 10th-Gen i7 13.3" Laptop for $739.99 after code "S540DEAL" ($260 off).
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories.
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops.
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Save on 10 configurations.
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $999 (low by $100).
Save $130 off the list price.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
That's the best price we could find by $299.
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: TA-1243-BL
You'll save at least $59 over what you would pay for these items separately.
- 18.1MP high-sensitivity MOS sensor
- 10fps shooting rate
- 4K at 30fps video
- 60x zoom optical lens
- includes SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro memory card and holster bag
- Model: DC-FZ80
Save $40 off list price.
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290NZKAXAR
- UPC: 786513462657
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $236 off the list price.
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
After coupon code "RAININGTABS", that's $99 less than you'd pay for the tablet and subscription elsewhere.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 8-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- Android 9 (Pie) OS
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
That's $20 under our last mention, and at least $20 less than most stores are charging today.
- 3440×1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 1 HDMI input & 1 DisplayPort input
- tilt and height adjustable
- Model: 66A1GCCBUS
- UPC: 194552480189
That's a couple bucks less than what you'd pay for similar brand hubs elsewhere.
- 4 USB 3.0 Type-A ports
- Model: 4X90X21427
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core processor with up to 3.6GHz speed and 6MB cache memory
- 512GB SSD keeps your running programs active while your computer resumes from suspension in seconds
- 8GB memory smoothly runs your games and photo and video editing applications
- Features Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution for unbelievable pixel-by-pixel image performance 15.6" display offers 40% more viewable area than a 13.3" screen, so you have more room to spread out your work and more space to enjoy your movie
- 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Always On), 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 2/DisplayPort (Power Delivery)
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
