B&H Photo Video · 16 mins ago
Lenovo Ideapad 5 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$519 $679
free shipping

Save $160 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 81YK000TUS
  • UPC: 194632924800
Laptops Lenovo
Core i5 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 23% -- $519 Buy Now
Amazon   $545 (exp 1 wk ago) $689 Check Price
Walmart   -- $700 Check Price
Staples   $430 (exp 8 mos ago) -- Check Price