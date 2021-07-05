Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 11th-Gen i7 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $970
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 11th-Gen i7 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$970 $1,170
free shipping

Save $200 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 82A6000KUS
