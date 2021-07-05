Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i 11th-Gen i7 14" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $970

Save $200 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82A6000KUS
Published 1 hr ago
That's a $50 drop from our mention two weeks ago, $150 off and the lowest price we could find. (You'd pay $50 more for a model with half the RAM and half the storage elsewhere.) Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.10GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Chrome OS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 82B8002UUX
That's $330 under what you'd pay at Lenovo direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- hand-crafted genuine leather cover
- edge-to-edge glass palm rest with the Glass Sense touchpad
- Model: 82BG000BUS
That's $150 less than a similar model Best Buy sells. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 3.2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82JW0012US
It's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Staples
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
With discounts up to half off, it's the best sale we've seen all year. Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Inspiron 15 3000 15."6 Core i3 Laptop with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD for $429 (a savings of $121).
Save on laptops from Asus, Razer, Alienware, MSI, and more. Prices start from $900. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Asus ROG Strix G15 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $899.99 (low by $249).
Shop a variety of laptops from $230. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 11th-Gen. i3 14" Laptop w/ 1TB SSD for $630.75 after coupon code "BFSNEAKDEAL" ($638 off).
- Select models require use of a coupon code for the best possible price. (Coupons are indicated on the product pages.)
That's a savings of $614 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c7500
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
Save on a variety of mask, hand sanitizer, cleaning products, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Prices as marked.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Get free next day local delivery on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask 10-Pack for $10 ($3 low).
It's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3M201UA#ABA
That's $110 off list and the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Metal frame construction with a powder-coat finish
- Tempered-glass computer desk work surface
- Pull-out keyboard tray
- Weight capacity tested to support 120 lbs.
- Model: HM-4601
That's a savings of $105. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" FHD (1920x1200) IPS 320nits
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage
- Never miss a moment with 8 MP rear 5 MP front cameras, dual microphones, and 2 side speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos
- Stay connected with WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 GHz
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
Apply coupon code "TABERIFFICSALE" to save $30. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octo-core 8x Kryo 260@2.0GHz processor
- 11" 2,000 x 1,200 2K IPS touchscreen
- 64GB Emmc storage
- Android 10
- Model: ZA7R0118US
That's a savings of $131. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82HS0006US
That's a savings of $100 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- Opt for in-club pickup where available to dodge the $9.99 shipping charge.
- Available for Costco members only.
- 4th-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82HU002YUS
