That's $70 under our October mention and $200 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) narrow-bezel display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81Y4002RUS
Save $260 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
Apply coupon code "THINKNOV11" to take $1,539 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20Q0S1RJ00
Get this price via coupon code "TURKEYDUET". That's $19 under our October mention, a low by $19, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
Apply coupon code "THINKHOLIDAY" to save $2,019 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20U9005MUS
Save 26% off the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
It's $250 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 195P5AV_1
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Upgrade to 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane Memory for free. (Click on "Customize & Buy" and scroll down to "Storage".)
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 (900p) LCD display
- 8GB; 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 17t-by400
It's $108 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U 2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM 256GB SSD
- Radeon Vega 8 graphics
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 100 clubs in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Used Callaway X-Forged (2018) Steel 6.0 7 Iron for $34.03 ($128 off).
- Warranty and condition information is available on each product page.
- Sold by Callaway Golf Pre-Owned via eBay.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Clip the 50% off on page coupon for a savings of $25 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iPearl Holdings Store via Amazon.
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
Apply code "HOTSTUFF" to get the lowest price we could find by $452. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i3-8145U Whiskey Lake 2.10GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 11AHS0B200
That's a buck less than what most other major retailers are charging, $26 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE".
- 4" LED display
- 4GB RAM; 512MB eMMC
- 3-watt speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" take $137 off and make this the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90J00078US
