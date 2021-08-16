Lenovo IdeaPad 3 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Touch Laptop for $610
New
eBay · 33 mins ago
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Touch Laptop
$610 $780
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by tiantian0579 via eBay.
Features
  • 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
  • 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81WR0007US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i5 15.6 inch SSD Top Tech Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 21% -- $610 Buy Now