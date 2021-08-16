Lenovo IdeaPad 3 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Touch Laptop for $610

That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by tiantian0579 via eBay.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR0007US
Published 33 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Apply code "SECRETDB2" to save $130 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 anti-glare touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81WE00LBUS
Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to get this deal. That's $54 under our March mention, the lowest price we've ever seen for this item in any condition, and a great price for a Lenovo brand laptop. (It's $47 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82BA0000US
Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to make this $50 below our June mention of a refurb and $120 under the best price we could find for a new one. (It's the lowest price we've seen in any condition.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- This item may have some signs of cosmetic wear, but is fully operational and functions as intended.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (768p) touch display
- 4GB RAM; 32GB eMMC SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 81TA0010US
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" puts this at its best-ever price – $73 less than a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
Log in and sign up for Student Deals (free for anyone to join, link below) for maximum savings on a range of Chomebooks, Laptops, Surface and Apple devices with discounts of up to $300 off. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Be sure to log in to your My Best Buy Account, and sign up for Student Deals (related offer below). Afterwards, you should be able to clip an on-page coupon for eligible products like here.
- Additionally, you can apply the Student Deal offer in cart, like here.
- Pictured is the Apple MacBook Air M1 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2020) for $750 with Student discount (low by $150).
That's a $61 low and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-Day Mac2Mall warranty is provided.
- 4th Gen Intel Core i7 Haswell 2.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina IPS display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- MacOS
- Model: MGXA2LL/A
- UPC: 099651935113
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "Back2Savings2" ($150 off).
Save on 17 models from Acer, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Razer Blade 15 RZ09-03304E42-R3U1 i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $1,899 ($200 low).
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" and the in-cart discount make this the best we've seen. It's $19 less than ASICS charges directly. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" drops the price, although using the cassette recorder to create copies of "Dynamite" is probably a copyright breach. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- AM/FM/SW band receiver
- USB and SD card inputs
Add a pair to cart and apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to save $111 off the list price. That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Available in Black/Gray in limited sizes.
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" cuts the price to $10 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- 4" LED display
- 512MB RAM & 512MB eMMC storage
- 3W speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (8C, 8x A53 @2.0GHz)
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear & 5MP front cameras
- 2 microphones & 2 side speakers w/ Dolby Atmos
- 802.11ac wireless
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
That's $70 under our April mention, $58 under the best price we could find for these items purchased separately elsewhere, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Most retailers charge $549 for the tablet alone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by antonline via eBay.
- Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y Amber Lake 1.7GHz processor
- 10.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: STQ00001
That's $30 less than what you'd pay directly from Lenovo and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
