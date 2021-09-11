It's $79 under the best price we could find for a new unit. It's also $71 under our March mention of a refurbished unit. (This one is new.) Buy Now at Walmart
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90LV000DUS
That's a savings of $340 off list for this 2021 model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB graphics
- Windows 10 64-bit
- Model: 90LW00BBUS
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $233 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400T 2.0GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 27” 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F0EY0003US
The coupon codes below knock the price of these already-inexpensive refurbished builds down by as much as 50%. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Apply coupon code "50DELL3420" to discount refurb Dell Precision 3420 desktops by 50%.
- Use coupon "50DELL5050" to save 50% on refurb Dell OptiPlex 5050 desktops.
- Coupon code "SAVE35SEPT21" takes an extra 35% off other desktops.
- Clearance items are excluded from these coupon offers.
- All Dell refurb products carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Apply coupon code "HP21LDS5" to save $68. Buy Now at HP
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, and 2TB 7200rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 33V37AA#ABA
Save on Vostro, XPS, Inspiron, and Optiplex models, with deals starting from $469 (outside of one $399 exception). Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $679 ($562 off).
That's a $20 drop since July, $562 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Shop a wide selection of items including home items, electronics, clothing, toys, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
That's less than a buck per container. (You'd pay at least $12 for just a 2-pack at most stores.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Stock varies by ZIP.
- clear base; titanium lid
- Model: 1862-83
That's the best price we could find by about $16. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12,000 BTUs
- quick and easy ignition
- Low to high-temperature settings
- powder coated griddle base
- stainless-steel H-style burner
It's $51 less than buying a new pair elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
That's $200 under list and the best price we could find by $97. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek MT8167S 1.5GHz processor
- 21.5" 1920 x1080 (1080p) anti-glare screen
- 2GB RAM and 16GB HDD
- Android 10
- Model: ZA6G0006US
That's $20 under our August mention, $210 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
That's the best price we could find by $4.
Update: The price drops to $9.49 via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE". Buy Now at Lenovo
- integrated luggage strap
- Model: GX40Q17231
Apply coupon code "TABBUSTERS" to get $3 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find $9. Buy Now at Lenovo
- compatible w/ Alexa and Google Assistant
- adjustable color, temperature, and brightness
- Model: ZA7H0000WW
