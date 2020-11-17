New
Lenovo IdeaCentre 10th-Gen i7 Mini 5 Desktop PC
$799 $999
Features
  • Intel Core i7 2GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 90Q70009UT
