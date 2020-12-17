It's a huge drop at $500 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400T 2.0GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) touch IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F0FA0000US
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save $260 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
Apply coupon code "THINKGREEN" to get this deal. That's $1,040 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" HD 1366x768 (768p) native resolution display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20NJS0N900
Get this price via coupon code "TURKEYDUET". That's $19 under our October mention, a low by $19, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- can be used as a tablet or a laptop
- MediaTek Helio P60T 2GHz 8-Core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Model: ZA6F0031US
- UPC: 194632578225
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at eBay
- Get this price via coupon code "PURCHASECR15".
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- A 2-year VIP Outlet warranty applies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake 2-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB Ram, 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82BA0000US
It's $190 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
That's $70 under our mention from last month, $210 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
Save on these warrantied refurbs from Apple, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurbished Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU for $899.99 ($95 less than new).
Save $220 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- Available in several colors (Jet Black pictured).
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1B9N3AV_1
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity and weight of silver bars elsewhere.
Update: It's now $283.70. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay.
- .999 fine silver
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Clip the 50% off on page coupon for a savings of $25 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iPearl Holdings Store via Amazon.
- touch controls
- 5.8mm bio-diaphragm speaker
- up to 4 hours of playback per full charge
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 water resistant rating
- Model: SE-631TWC
It's $700 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX1660 Super 6GB GPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 90R80004UT
That's a buck less than what most other major retailers are charging, $26 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Get this price via coupon code "EXTRAFIVE".
- 4" LED display
- 4GB RAM; 512MB eMMC
- 3-watt speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
Apply coupon code "S340DEAL" for a savings of $180, which drops it $30 under our June mention. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core Ice Lake i5-1035G1 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VV000NUS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|37%
|--
|$850
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register