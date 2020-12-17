New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Lenovo IdeaCenter AIO 5i 10th Gen i5 27" IPS Touch All-in-One Desktop PC
$850 $1,350
free shipping

It's a huge drop at $500 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400T 2.0GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) touch IPS display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: F0FA0000US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Lenovo
Core i5 Touchscreen SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 37% -- $850 Buy Now