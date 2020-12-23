New
eBay · 40 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo Chromebook C340 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Touch Laptop
$183 $265
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. That's $42 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal by $76 for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" HD 1366x768 (768p) touch display
  • 4GB RAM; 32GB eMMC SSD
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 81TA0010US
  • Code "PREPFOR2021"
  • Expires 12/28/2020
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
