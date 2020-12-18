New
Certified Refurb Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Pentium Silver Gemini Lake Refresh 14" Laptop
$229 $323
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to get this deal. That's $21 under our mention from Black Friday week and the best price we've seen. It's also $91 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh Dual-Core CPU
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • webcam
  • Model: 81VU000JUS
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
