- facial recognition for Windows Hello
- plug-and-play USB connectivity
- internal slicing privacy shutter
- 360° pan/tilt controls
- wide view 75° lens
- Model: 4XC0V13599
- adjustable brightness
- sunction cup mount
- two 180° adjustable joints
- up to 24 hours runtime per charge
- USB charging port
- built-in ring light with 3 brightness levels
- 80° wide-angle lens
- low-light correction and auto focus
- plug and play
- Model: 960A
- 78° field of view
- omnidirectional stereo microphones
- 1080p HD video
- autofocus
- Model: C925-e
- 1080p at 30fps
- 5-foot USB cable
- 360° rotating base
- Available in Black.
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82B10051US
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82A4000MUS
