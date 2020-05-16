Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Legrand In-Wall Power Kit
$60 $80
free shipping

That's a savings of $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • compatible with most TV plugs up to 1.13" wide
  • power grommets, 54" power harness, 6' power cord, fish tape hole saw, hole saw handle
  • Model: WMC701
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Power Management Best Buy Legrand
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register