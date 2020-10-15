New
Nordstrom · 53 mins ago
$80 $170
free shipping
Save $10 over Amazon's Prime Day price. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- In Cerise.
- enameled cast iron
- measures 13" x 8.5"
- stovetop and oven safe
- Model: L2091
Expires 10/15/2020
Published 53 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
New
Home Depot · 3 hrs ago
ExcelSteel 12" Cast Iron Wok
$34 $67
pickup
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee, or pad your order to $45 to bag free shipping.
- oven safe
- electric coil cooktop compatible
- Model: 516
Home Depot · 4 days ago
Joyce Chen Nonstick Carbon Steel Wok 4-Piece Set
$35 $44
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 or more to bag free shipping.
- 14" carbon steel wok with Xylan nonstick coating and birchwood handles
- high dome lid with rolled edge
- bamboo spatula & recipe book
- Model: J21-9971
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Oster Sangerfield 3-Quart Casserole Set w/Steamer Insert
$18 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $12 under list, the best price we could find, and a great deal on a highly rated kitchen item you can use for years. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dual purpose as Dutch oven with glass lid
- Model: 108132.03
Amazon · 3 days ago
Joseph Joseph Large Scoop Colander
$7 $6.99
free shipping w/ Prime
Save 25 cents at checkout, making this the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- discreet pan hook
- made of nylon
- dishwasher safe
- heat resistant up to 392°F
- suitable for non-stick cookware
- Model: 10066
Nordstrom · 1 wk ago
Men's Dresswear at Nordstrom
At least 60% off
free shipping
Accessories start at $10, shirts at $16, shoes and pants at $40, sport coats at $60, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom
- sizes may be limited
