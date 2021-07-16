Le Creuset 1.6-Quart Enameled Steel Zen Tea Kettle for $57

It's the best price we found by $23. Buy Now at Macy's
- single-tone whistle
- locking handle
- phenolic knob
- Model: Q9213
-
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on a selection of factory seconds of some of the best cookware made. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- These factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Verizon
- 14-oz.
- set and maintain temperature using your smartphone
- Bluetooth 4.0
- customizable LED colors
- Model: CM171400US
That's a $14 low. Buy Now at Target
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
- includes lids and bands
Third-party sellers elsewhere charge at least $4 more. Buy Now at Amazon
Somehow almost half the discounted items are jewelry, but there's also a huge amount of apparel, furniture, shoes, and more in this steep sale. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Women's flats start from $14.96, men's dress shirts from
$8.96 $13.93, and bedding starts from $6.99 $7.48, among other discounts. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Shop deep discounts on nearly 25,000 items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, bed and bath, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or oders over $25 ship free.
Shop a selection of over 2,000 items for the home including furniture, mattresses, rugs, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% when you apply code "HOME" at checkout. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping. Oversized items may incur shipping charges that start at $25 and varies by zip.
- Pictured is the Thaniel 5-Piece Leather Sectional Sofa w/ 2 Power Recliners & USB Console for $4,499.10 after coupon ($3,576 off).
- This sale preceeds Macy's Big Home Event on July 28.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Macy's
|28%
|--
|$57
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register