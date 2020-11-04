New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Lasko Electric Digital Tower Heater
$50 $70
pickup

It's $10 under the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code). Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Features
  • heats up to 175-sq. ft.
  • up to 8 hour timer
  • multi-function remote
  • 2 heat settings
  • wide-area oscillation
  • Model: 5397
Details
