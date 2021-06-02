La-Z-Boy Arcadian Bonded Leather Executive Chair for $190
Quill · 1 hr ago
La-Z-Boy Arcadian Bonded Leather Executive Chair
$190 $200
free shipping

Features
  • 275-lbs. weight capacity
  • dual wheel mobility casters
  • patented ComfortCore seating technology
  • Model: 60009
