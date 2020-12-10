Outside of a couple retailers, it's the best price by at least $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Greatbigoutlet via eBay.
- color LCD display
- 2 USB charge ports
- 2 alarms and nap timer
- indoor temperature and humidity display
- includes USB to microUSB / Lightning cord
- Model: C86224
Published 46 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on December 3, however it can be ordered now at this price.
- USB port
- dual alarms
- DST on/off switch
- 12/24 hour manual set time display
- displays indoor temperature and humidity
- adjustable days and adjustable snooze duration time
- Model: 602-247
That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- 6 dynamic forecast icons
- seasonal foliage scene
- LCD display w/ adjustable brightness
- Model: S77925-INT
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- daily minimum and maximum temperatures
- weather-resistant with UV protection
- mounts flat against window
- Model: WS-1025
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Programmable snooze
- Four time zone settings
- Dual alarms
- 1-amp USB charging port
- Model: 617-249
That's at least $11 less than other stores charge, such as Newegg. Buy Now at Amazon
- cylindrical thermometer and barometer set
- features the world globe etched in the glass
- mounted on a wood base
- approximately 8" long and 8" high
- Model: 00795A2
Save on their kick scooters, modern knee-high Segways, hovershoes, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter for $399.99 via clip coupon (low by $40).
Apply coupon code "DU9UP4FK" for a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Conym via Amazon.
- LED display
- AI detection mode
- purports to detect hidden cameras, audio bugs, and GPS tracking devices
While the King of Siam thought the giving of white elephants to courtiers who displeased him would be costly and bring them to ruin, these "white elephant" gifts won't break the bank. You'll find hundreds of zany, unique, and funny gifts to exchange at any party. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of external hard drives and flash drives Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- Pictured is the WD My Passport Ultra 2TB External Hard Drive for Mac for $79.99 ($5 low).
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Clip the on-page coupon for a savings of $4, making it the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on November 30 but can be ordered now.
- 12 hour time set
- USB charging port
- 90° pop-up projection
- adjustable brightness
- LCD display with temperature and humidity
- nap timer, alarm, and adjustable snooze duration
- Model: 616-1950-INT
That's the best price we could find by $5 (although you'd pay over $40 most places). Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge, or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- multiple brightness settings
- buzzer, nature sounds, and/or white light alarm options
- nature sounds include rain, ocean, backwoods, thunder, and river
- sleep timer with volume control
- adjustable snooze and nap timer
- aux-in port
- full calendar display
- English or Spanish
- Model: C85135
