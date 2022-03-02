New
Ends Today
eBay · 21 mins ago
$300 $500
free shipping
That's a savings of $200 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
- It's compatible with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB 3.0
- Up to 1050mbps read speeds
- Model: STHR2000800
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 17 hr
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 wks ago
WD Elements 2TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive
$60 $130
free shipping
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- USB 2.0 & USB 3.0
- Model: WDBU6Y0020BBK-WESN
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Samsung T7 1TB USB 3.2 Portable External SSD
$115 $170
free shipping
It's $55 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- It's available in Gray, Blue, or Red.
Features
- reads up to 1,050 MB/s
- writes up to 1,000 MB/s
- Model: MU-PC1T0T/AM
Amazon · 2 wks ago
WD 5TB My Passport Ultra Blue External Hard Drive
$120 $160
free shipping
That's $40 less than buying direct from Western Digital. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- USB-C ready
- USB 3.0 compatible
- 256-bit AES hardware encryption
- formatted for Windows 10
- Model: WDBFTM0050BBL-WESN
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Seagate 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive
$60 $100
free shipping
It's a savings of $40 off list, the best price we could find by $15, and a great price for a portable 2TB external hard drive. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- compatible with Windows or Mac
- 18" USB 3.0 cable
- Model: STGX2000400
eBay · 1 wk ago
Bosch Climate 5000 12,000-BTU Mini Split Air Handler
$430 $540
free shipping
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by spreetail on eBay
Features
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
eBay · 1 wk ago
Ernst Greg's Drip-Free Oil Filter Funnel
$16
free shipping
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
Features
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
eBay · 10 hrs ago
Certified Refurb Worx MakerX 20V Mini Blower
$36 $51
free shipping
That's $14 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
Features
- brushless motor
- variable air speed
- Model: WX747L.9
eBay · 6 days ago
Tools at eBay
Up to 60% off
free shipping
Save on an array of hand tools, power tools, and accessories from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V 3/8" Cordless Ratchet for $89.90 (low by $39)
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|40%
|--
|$300
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register