LG Velvet 5G 128GB GSM Android Smartphone for $280
eBay · 1 hr ago
Unlocked LG Velvet 5G 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$280 $600
free shipping

That's $320 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Silver.
  • Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
  • 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
  • 16MP front camera
  • Android 10 OS
  • Model: LMG900UM1
  • Published 1 hr ago
Unlocked GSM Android Smartphone Top Tech
