LG Velvet 5G 128GB GSM Android Smartphone for $280

- Available in Silver.
- Available in Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
- 6.8" P-OLED display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- triple 64MP + 13MP + 0.3MP camera
- Model: LM-V600AM
- 6.8" 2460x1080 display
- 6.8" 2460x1080 display
- MediaTek Helio P35 8-core CPU
- 3GB RAM; 64GB storage
- 13MP rear and front cameras
- Android 10
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Available in Black or Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 48MP/16MP/2MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
- Android 10
- Model: OPIN2019BULR
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- Snapdragon 665 Octa-Core CPU
- 6.4" 2300x1080 IPS LCD
- triple-lens camera
- Android 10.0
- Model: XT2041-4
- Available in Misty White or Magic Black.
- Available in Misty White or Magic Black.
- Sold by Doogee Store via Amazon.
- 6.55" FHD+ display
- 4,500mAh battery
- Octa-Core processor
- Android 10
Save on the latest flagship Galaxy phones and Galaxy watches, as well as earlier generations, in new, refurb, and open-box condition.
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB Verizon Smartphone for $239 ($174 under factory-sealed unlocked model).
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more.
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Shop a wide selection of over 2,200 items from Arlo, Bose, Makita, Acer, and more.
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart.
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
- Available in Pink or Blue.
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Available in Pink or Blue.
- keeps 1 to 3 cards
- privacy compartment
- works with most cases and devices
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fee. Shipping varies by ZIP but tends to be around $7.
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: 29WK50S-P
