That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $50.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.2" OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0
- 16MP camera
- Model: LMV450PM
It's a savings of $250 off list and the best price we could find today by $130. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 6.1" 3120x1440 display
- 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Model: LM-Q850QM
It's $20 less than buying directly from Total Wireless. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- 5.45" HD+ display
- 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB internal memory
If you have a phone to trade-in, you could potentially get this phone for free. Trade-in or not, this is an excellent savings on a recently announced smartphone and the lowest price we could find by at least $60. Buy Now at Google
- The best price is available for Verizon customers who add a new line to their plan. They'll pay just $10/month ($240 total over two years.)
- The Unlocked option includes 3-months each of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One and costs $349.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
To get the best price we've seen, apply coupon code "DNGPXL32" and save at least $40 in comparison to a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with 4K video recording & 8MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Apply coupon code "PARTYFOR25" to save on everything from laptops, headphones, shoes, Dyson vacuums, Android and Apple phones, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Coupon code "PARTYFOR25" stacks with an automatic 15% off (it applies at checkout) for huge savings on iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A $100 maximum discount applies.
Save up to 89% on automotive products, clothing, electronics, home, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on men's, women's, and kids' styles via code "PARTYFOR25". There are over 250 to choose from. Shop Now at eBay
- The code cannot be combined with any other coupon, and has a limit of one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last; Max one redemption per user.
- You'll get free shipping on orders over $25, otherwise it adds $4.99.
- Sold by Crocs via eBay.
- $100 max discount.
That's the lowest we could find by $320. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10 & HLG support
- webOS Smart TV features
- works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa
- 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
- Model: 70UN7070PUA
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 5ms response time
- Model: 25UM58-P
Apply coupon code "SAVE100" for a savings of $98. Buy Now at BuyDig
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide) native resolution
- HDR 10
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 2 USB ports
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: 34WN750-B
That's the best price we could find by $27.
Update: The price has increased to $204.99. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C connectors
- Model: 27BL650C-B
