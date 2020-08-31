New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Unlocked LG V50 ThinQ 5G 128GB Android Smartphone
$320 $500
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $50.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
Features
  • Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
  • 6.2" OLED touchscreen
  • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • Android 9.0
  • 16MP camera
  • Model: LMV450PM
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Android Phones eBay LG
Unlocked Android Smartphone
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 35% $330 (exp 2 hrs ago) $320 Buy Now
Rakuten   $340 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price