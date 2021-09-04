LG Velvet 5G 128GB GSM Android Smartphone for $260

That's the best price we could find by $23, a savings of $340 off list, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
- In Aurora Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
Published 27 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycellz via eBay
- In Titan Grey
- Octa-core (2x 2.0GHz + 6x 1.7GHz) processor
- 6.7" display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- triple 5MP, 2MP, and 64MP cameras
That's $9 less than our mention from last month, and best price we've seen. It's also a low today by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
- 6.8" P-OLED display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- triple 64MP + 13MP + 0.3MP camera
- Model: LM-V600AM
That's $26 under the best price we've seen for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- It's essentially new, but has a pink sheen on the screen (doesn't affect performance.)
- Sold by highclassmobile via eBay
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845
- 5.8" AMOLED Always-On display
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-G960U
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
That's the best deal we could find by $300. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.7" Infinity Flex touchscreen and 260x512 cover screen
- Snapdragon 888 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP + 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-F711UZKAXAU
That's $305 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed unlocked unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- This item is new, but the packaging may be slightly distressed.
- A 1-year Quick Ship warranty applies.
- 6.7" Infinity-O display
- 12MP rear camera
- 10MP front camera
- Kryo 585 octa-core CPU
- Android 10.0
- Model: SM-N981U
Save up to $104 off the list price. Shop Now at eBay
- Several colors available (White/Grey/Orange pictured).
- Sold by Bhfo via eBay
That's the best price we could find by $329. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by shelterlogicdirect via eBay
- Galvanized steel
- 8-foot 3" x 4-foot 9"
- Model: VVCS85
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
Shop over 130 styles of chairs. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Designwithinreachoutlet via eBay.
- Pictured is the Used Herman Miller Mirra 2 Task Chair for $588 ($377 off).
That's $17 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. (For further comparison, it's also the best price we could currently find on any 32" 4K monitor.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 32 Inch UHD (3840 x 2160) VA Display
- DCI-P3 95% Color Gamut
- HDR 10 Compatible
- AMD FreeSync Compatible
- OnScreen Control with Screen Split
- Model: 32UL500-W
- UPC: 719192641761
It's $123 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10
- 2 HDMI
- 1 DisplayPort
- Radeon FreeSync Technology
- Model: 27UL650-W
- UPC: 719192625648
It's $8 under our mention from last December and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's the best price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- VA panel
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Radeon FreeSync Technology
- Model: 32GK650F-B
That's the best price we could find by $298. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by firstclasstvs via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- game mode, sports mode
- Model: OLED65C1PUB
- UPC: 195174006047
