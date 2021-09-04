LG Velvet 5G 128GB GSM Android Smartphone for $260
eBay · 27 mins ago
Unlocked LG Velvet 5G 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$260 $600
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $23, a savings of $340 off list, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
  • In Aurora Silver.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
  • 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
  • 16MP front camera
  • Android 10 OS
  • Model: LMG900UM1
