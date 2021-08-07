LG V60 ThinQ 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $379
Unlocked LG V60 ThinQ 5G 128GB Android Smartphone
$379 $900
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $18, and a $10 drop from our mention from last month, and best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
  • 6.8" P-OLED display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • triple 64MP + 13MP + 0.3MP camera
  • Model: LM-V600AM
Unlocked Android Smartphone
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 57% $389 (exp 1 wk ago) $379 Buy Now