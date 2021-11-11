Apply code "SAVE10REFURB" to drop the price $32 below our June mention and get the best deal we've seen. You'll pay around $950 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- Available in Aurora Black or Moroccan Blue.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 1.7GHz octa-core processor
- GSM 850
- 6GB + 64GB storage
- 6.25" 3120 x 1440 OLED resolution
- 8MP/5MP front cameras
- 12MP/16MP back camera array
- Model: V405UA
Apply coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" to get this price. It's $22 under our September mention and the best deal we've seem. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
That's a savings of $340 off list, the lowest price we could find by $28, and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- In Aurora Silver.
- Sold by qualitycelz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor
- 6.2" FHD plus TFT display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TFLGL722DCP
Save on a small selection of Motorola phones with prices starting at $180. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto G Power 64GB Android Smartphone for $179.99 ($70 off).
Shop a wide variety of refurbished models with deals starting at around $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone for $139.19 ($341 less than new direct from Samsung).
- A 1-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies to most items.
Coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" cuts it to $57 below our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's the best price we could find for a refurb by $92.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
Choose from six models, and prices start at $180. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto Edge 5G 256GB Android Phone (2020) for $399.99 (most charge $500+).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
That's $71 less than similar LG models cost. Buy Now at Walmart
- 420 watts of total power
- Wireless surround sound speakers & wireless active subwoofer
- Model: SLM3R
You'd pay $10 more at B&H Photo Video. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Video & Audio Center via Amazon,.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision HDR Support
- 120Hz refresh rate
- LG ThinQ AI
- Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI & 3 USB 2.0 ports
It's $120 off list, the lowest price we could find by $67, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- VA panel
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Radeon FreeSync Technology
- Model: 32GK650F-B
That's $703 off and the best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 120Hz refresh rate
- webOS + ThinQ AI with Magic Remote
- G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync, VRR, ALLM
- 4 HDMI ports and Ethernet input
- Model: OLED65C1PUB
- UPC: 195174006047
