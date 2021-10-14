Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 54.5" 4K UHD 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution LCD display
- HDR10 & HLG HDR
- 60Hz refresh rate
- compatible with Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports; USB
- Web OS smart platform
- Model: UP8000
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get $153 under what you'd pay at LG direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic_Express via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10
- webOS
- compatible with Google, Alexa, Apple Airplay2, and Homekit
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: 75UP8070PUA
- UPC: 195174005989
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" for a savings of $195, which puts it $198 under the best price we could find and $95 under August's mention. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a highly-rated TV, earning an 8.8/10 from RTings.
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision HDR
- 120Hz refresh rate w/ Nvidia G-Sync & AMD Freesync variable refresh
- compatible w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri
- WebOS smart platform
- 4 HDMI & 3 USB ports
- Model: OLED48C1PUB
Shop guitars from $84, headphones starting at $35, portable power banks beginning at $11, tv wall mounts as low as $17, sit/stand desk frames from
$150 $144, webcams starting at $10, and much more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Monoprice Single Motor Back to Basics Electric Sit-Stand Desk for $150 ($50 off).
- Many items receive free shipping, and most orders of $39 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $2.99.
Save from $100 to $1,000 off with prices starting at $1,399.99. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in 50", 65", 75", and 85" sizes.
Save up to $300 off list, plus, you can choose your preferred bezel color at no extra charge -- about a $76 value. Sizes and prices are listed below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 32" TV for $529.99 ($70 off)
- 43" for $949.99 ($50 off)
- 50" TV for $1,199.99 ($100 off)
- 55" TV for $1,399.99 ($100 off)
- 65" TV for $1,799.99 ($200 off)
- 75" TV for $2,699.99 ($300 off)
Save on everything from video games, to laptops, cameras, TVs, keyboards and mice, robot vacuums, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's a savings of $340 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by qualitycelz via eBay.
- In Aurora Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor
- 6.2" FHD plus TFT display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TFLGL722DCP
This is the lowest price we found by $3, although most retailers charge $349 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatible w/ 144hz refresh rate
- one DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- Model: 27GN800-B
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Amazon
- active noise cancellation
- built-in mic
- UVnano self-cleaning charging cradle purports to kills 99.9% of bacteria on earbuds in just 5-min.
- Model: TONE-FP8
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|46%
|--
|$507
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register