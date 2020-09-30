It's the lowest price we could find by $147. Buy Now at Costco
- 120Hz refresh rate
- a7 Gen 3 Intelligent processor
- magic remote
- Model: 75UN8570AUD.AUS
Apply coupon code "ASL250" to cut it to $2,150 off list and the lowest price we've seen for a 75" 8K TV. Buy Now at BuyDig
- 7680x4320 (8K) Slim Direct backlit display
- TruMotion 240 (Native 120Hz) refresh rate
- Cinema HDR
- LG ThinQ AI
- works with Google Assistant & Alexa
- 4.2-ch. 60W audio
- Bluetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac wireless
- 4 HDMI ports & 3 USB ports
- Model: 75NANO97UNA
That's a savings over new on the 55" by $250 and on the 65" by $290. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- 54.6"/64.5" OLED 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K Ultra HD display
- 4 HDMI ports; 3 USB ports
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Model: OLED55CXAUA
Factoring in the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $300. Buy Now at BuyDig
- a9 gen 3 AI processor
- 4K with AI picture and AI sound
- Dolby Vision IQ/Atmos
- NVIDIA G-SYNC gaming compatible
- FreeSync
- Model: OLED77CXPUA
Most stores charge $140 or more for this small set from 2017. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
- 1 USB port
- 1 HDMI port
- Model: 24LJ4540
Save on TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG. Prices start at $89. Shop Now at Amazon
There are 8 models to choose from, with prices starting at $450. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on brands such as LG, Westinghouse, Vizio, Samsung, TCL, and more. Prices start at $79. Shop Now at Amazon
- No warranty information is provided.
That's now roughly about $240 less than you'd pay for a laptop with similar specs a quite a bit of bang for your buck. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
That's the best deal we could find by $34. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay $10 extra.
- soundbar (w/ 3 full-range speakers), two surround speakers, and wireless 5" subwoofer
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: V51-H6
That's $28 less than what most stores charge. Buy Now at Costco
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Works with Alexa & the Google Assistant
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- 120 Hz refresh rate / X-motion clarity
- 2 USB ports
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: XBR65X90CH
That's the best price we've seen by $10. Buy Now at Costco
- base station
- keypad
- range extender
- motion sensor
- 6 contact sensors
That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $50.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.2" OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0
- 16MP camera
- Model: LMV450PM
Apply coupon code "LPU23" for the best price we could find for the monitor alone by $48. Buy Now at BuyDig
- 2560x1080 (UltraWide 1080p) IPS display
- tilt/height adjustable
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- headphone out
- Model: E4LG34WN650W
That's an $80 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.2" OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0
- 16MP camera
- Model: LMV450PM
That's a low by $37. Buy Now at Amazon
- 32" QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS Display
- sRGB 99% color gamut
- HDR 10
- AMD FreeSync
- two HDMI inputs
- Model: 32QN600-B
- UPC: 719192637542
