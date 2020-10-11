That's $55 less than you'd pay for a new one directly from Tracfone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- A 90-day LG warranty is provided.
- 6.2" screen
- 2GB RAM; 16GB storage
- 13MP rear camera
- Android 8.1 "Oreo"
- Model: L713
That's $65 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere, and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty info is provided.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core CPU
- 6.1" 1440x3120 HDR touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- dual 16MP rear-facing cameras w/ 4K video at 30fps
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: LM-G710VM
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Interstellar Gray.
- Sold by Mobiles International via Amazon.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor
- 64MP quad camera
- 6.67" 2400 x 1080 display
- GSM
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save on almost 5,000 items, including electronics, computers, tools, TVs, toys, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Save on 8 sizes of Smart OLED TVs priced from $697. Shop Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "LPU23" for the best price we could find for the monitor alone by $48. Buy Now at BuyDig
- 2560x1080 (UltraWide 1080p) IPS display
- tilt/height adjustable
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- headphone out
- Model: E4LG34WN650W
That's $10 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $47 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 32 QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS Display
- HDR 10 Compatible
- AMD FreeSync Compatible
- HDMI x 2
- Model: 32QN600-B
- UPC: 719192637542
It's the lowest price we could find by $147. Buy Now at Costco
- 120Hz refresh rate
- a7 Gen 3 Intelligent processor
- magic remote
- Model: 75UN8570AUD.AUS
