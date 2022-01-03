Save $100 and get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- At this price in White.
- cleans rooms up to 100-sq. ft.
- 3 speeds
- particle sensor detects particles as small as 1 micron
- Model: AP151MWA1
- UPC: 048231604475
-
-
-
You'd pay at least $800 from 3rd party sellers. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 4320p (8K) max digital resolution
- 12GB GDDR6 memory
- 1320MHz core clock
- 1777MHz boost clock
- PCI Express 4.0 interface
- also includes DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 outputs
- compatible with Windows and Linux
- Model: VCG306012SFXPPB
It's $51 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Lightweight & Portable - At just 1.2lbs including the battery, it's as light as a water bottle (500ml) and easy to take along when you travel.
- Low Noise (30 dB in low mode) - Take it to the office, library, or any other quiet area without disturbing anyone around you.
- Battery for Up To 8 hours - Easily charge with a USB cable and use it freely anywhere, anytime.
- Cleaner Air - Certified by Intertek to filter 99% of 0.3-micron ultra-fine dust particles*. *Tested at the High Speed Mode within 155 minutes in the space of 8m3
- BAF Certified - Offers performance backed by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) certification.
- Dual Inverter Motor - Creates faster, more powerful air flow and purification.
- Twin Tornado Dual Fan - Provides outstanding air flow that can fill a space with clean air farther, wider, and faster.
- PM 1.0 Sensor & Smart Indicator - Provides real-time detection of ultra-fine dust and displays the air condition using four colors.
- Easy Control - Easily operated with only two button on the top.
- Convenient Smart Control with the Bluetooth LG PuriCare Mini app.
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|50%
|--
|$100
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|25%
|$184 (exp 8 mos ago)
|$149
|Check Price
