New
Crutchfield · 1 hr ago
LG NanoCell 85 Series 55" 4K HDR LED TV
$697 $847
free shipping

That's $100 under our October mention and $150 off list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) IPS LCD
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG
  • Magic Remote
  • 4 HDMI ports & 3 USB 2.0 inputs
  • Model: 55NANO85UNA
  • UPC: 719192638655
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs Crutchfield LG
LED 55" 4K HDR Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Walmart · 2 wks ago
LG NanoCell 85 Series 55" 4K HDR LED TV
$847 $850

It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • REAL 4K NANOCELL DISPLAY: Over 8.3 million active pixels of 4K deliver 4 times the resolution of full HD. See the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color, precise color at wide angles with Nano Accuracy, and deeper black and contrast of precisely balanced lighting.
  • LOCAL DIMMING: Lighting you'll love in your movies, sports, and games. Local Dimming balances backlighting wherever your scenes need it for deeper black and enhanced contrast.
  • WEBOS AND MAGIC REMOTE: LG's fan-favorite webOS platform makes it surprisingly fast and easy to stream movies and shows with your favorite apps and find new obsessions based on what you like. While our Magic Remote lives up to its name with voice and motion control just speak or simply point, scroll and click
  • 7 GEN 3 PROCESSOR 4K: Your picture is made better, clearer, and smoother. Our a7 Gen 3 Processor 4K powers the performance. You dont have to do a thing to enjoy great picture and sound. Our advanced processor does it for you with AI Picture, AI Sound and 4K Upscaling.
  • DIMENSIONS: 48.5" W x 30.4" H x 9.1" D, 38.8 lbs (with stand) 48.5" W x 28.2" H x 2.5" D, 38.4 lbs (without stand)
  • DOLBY VISION IQ AND DOLBY ATMOS: Dolby ups the action, driving their best-in-class HDR format to new cinematic heights. Dolby Vision IQ automatically adjusts picture settings depending on ambient lighting conditions and content genres. Dolby Atmos puts you in the middle of the action with multi-dimensional surround sound that seems to flow all around you.
  • Connectivity Technology: Wireless
  • Included Components: Remote Control, Power Cable, E-Manual
  • Model: 55NANO85UNA
  • UPC: 719192638655

Verified: 11/25/2020 · Save $3 off list

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Crutchfield 17% -- $697 Buy Now
Walmart   -- $847 Check Price
Amazon   $797 (exp 1 hr ago) -- Check Price