- 3840x2160 (4K) IPS LCD
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG
- Magic Remote
- 4 HDMI ports & 3 USB 2.0 inputs
- Model: 55NANO85UNA
- UPC: 719192638655
It's in stock on December 10 but can be ordered now at this price.
- It's in stock on December 10 but can be ordered now at this price.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10 & HLG support
- webOS Smart TV features
- works with Apple HomeKit, Airplay 2, Google Assistant, and Alexa
- Magic remote
- 3 HDMI, USB
- Bluetooth
- Model: 70UN7370PUC
- UPC: 719192637122
It's $153 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) IPS display
- quad-core processor
- built-in Alexa
- webOS + magic remote
- 3 HDMI ports, 1 Ethernet port, 2 USB ports
- Model: 65UN7300PUF
- UPC: 719192639485
That's a $460 drop since April and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- a9 Gen 3 Processor "uses AI and deep learning to authentically upscale lower resolution content"
- 4K with AI Picture & AI Sound
- Dolby Vision IQ / Atmos
- Model: OLED65CXPUA
- UPC: 719192637092
It's $202 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find by $3.
An on-page coupon now drops this to $1,349.99.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- 4K Cinema HDR (supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG)
- webOS Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- Magic Remote with AI ThinQ
- 3 HDMI inputs; 3 USB ports
- Model: OLED55CXPUA
- UPC: 719192637085
Many items bag free shipping, but some may incur shipping charges. Curbside pickup is available on hundreds of items.
It's $602 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Built-in Google Assistant
- Model: KD75X750H
- UPC: 027242920378
Sony 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Android Smart TV pictured for $998 ($300 off).
Open Box Canon EOS 7D Mark II 20.2MP DSLR Camera w/ WiFi Kit for 1,399 ($850 off).
Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
It's $420 under list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- six 2" woofers
- two 1" tweeters
- frequency response 76Hz to 20kHz
- built-in Chromecast
- Model: HKENCH800GRAAM
Garmin Fenix 6X Pro for $599.99 ($150 off).
Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Save $101 over the next lowest shipped price we found.
It's currently on backorder with an expected shipping date of January 21.
- In Printproof Stainless Steel.
- compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- transparent door-in-door with smart lighting
- dual door and freezer ice makers
- 26-cubic foot capacity
- 3-layer fresh air filter
- Model: LFXS26596S
That's a low by at least $65. Buy Now at eBay
Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
- Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.2" OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0
- 16MP camera
- Model: LMV450PM
That's $75 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere and the best price we've seen for this phone. Buy Now at eBay
Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
No warranty info is provided.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core CPU
- 6.1" 1440x3120 HDR touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- dual 16MP rear-facing cameras w/ 4K video at 30fps
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: LM-G710VM
That's $10 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $47 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 32 QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS Display
- HDR 10 Compatible
- AMD FreeSync Compatible
- HDMI x 2
- Model: 32QN600-B
- UPC: 719192637542
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- REAL 4K NANOCELL DISPLAY: Over 8.3 million active pixels of 4K deliver 4 times the resolution of full HD. See the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color, precise color at wide angles with Nano Accuracy, and deeper black and contrast of precisely balanced lighting.
- LOCAL DIMMING: Lighting you'll love in your movies, sports, and games. Local Dimming balances backlighting wherever your scenes need it for deeper black and enhanced contrast.
- WEBOS AND MAGIC REMOTE: LG's fan-favorite webOS platform makes it surprisingly fast and easy to stream movies and shows with your favorite apps and find new obsessions based on what you like. While our Magic Remote lives up to its name with voice and motion control just speak or simply point, scroll and click
- 7 GEN 3 PROCESSOR 4K: Your picture is made better, clearer, and smoother. Our a7 Gen 3 Processor 4K powers the performance. You dont have to do a thing to enjoy great picture and sound. Our advanced processor does it for you with AI Picture, AI Sound and 4K Upscaling.
- DIMENSIONS: 48.5" W x 30.4" H x 9.1" D, 38.8 lbs (with stand) 48.5" W x 28.2" H x 2.5" D, 38.4 lbs (without stand)
- DOLBY VISION IQ AND DOLBY ATMOS: Dolby ups the action, driving their best-in-class HDR format to new cinematic heights. Dolby Vision IQ automatically adjusts picture settings depending on ambient lighting conditions and content genres. Dolby Atmos puts you in the middle of the action with multi-dimensional surround sound that seems to flow all around you.
- Connectivity Technology: Wireless
- Included Components: Remote Control, Power Cable, E-Manual
- Model: 55NANO85UNA
- UPC: 719192638655
