LG Gram 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $850
LG Gram 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop
$850 $1,200
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6” FHD 1920x1080 LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 15Z95N-G.APS5U1
