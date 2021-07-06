LG Gram 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $850

It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6” FHD 1920x1080 LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 15Z95N-G.APS5U1
With discounts up to half off, it's the best sale we've seen all year. Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Inspiron 15 3000 15."6 Core i3 Laptop with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD for $429 (a savings of $121).
Save on laptops from Asus, Razer, Alienware, MSI, and more. Prices start from $900. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Asus ROG Strix G15 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $899.99 (low by $249).
Shop a variety of laptops from $230. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 10th-Gen. i3 13" Laptop for $590.85 after code "THINKJULY" ($318 off).
- Select models require use of a coupon code for the best possible price. (Coupons are indicated on the product pages.)
That's $90 under last month's mention, $210 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 7 4500U 2.0GHz 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- 17.3" 1600x900 HD touch display
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1D3E3AV_1
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
Save on a variety of mask, hand sanitizer, cleaning products, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Prices as marked.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Get free next day local delivery on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask 10-Pack for $10 ($3 low).
Save $200 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82A6000KUS
That's a savings of $65.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $151.99. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
- holds 8.5" x 11" letter size files
- lock secures both drawers
- seat has 275-lb. capacity
- Model: OFC-S102GD
That is about $561 below what you'd pay for a new one and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered "B stock" and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- Available in Aurora Black or Platinum Gray.
- Sold by bidallies via Amazon.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
That's $320 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Aurora Silver.
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
That's $11 under our last mention and a low by $13 today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
- 6.8" P-OLED display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- triple 64MP + 13MP + 0.3MP camera
- Model: LM-V600AM
It's $131 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 260 square foot cooling area
- dehumidifier
- digital display
- timer
- auto cool
- adjustable thermostat
- Model: LW6017R
- UPC: 048231382090, 772454069550
