LG G8 ThinQ 128GB GSM Android Smartphone for $138
eBay · 20 hrs ago
Refurb Unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB GSM Android Smartphone
$138 $899
free shipping

That is $20 under our mention from March and $473 below what you'd pay for a new one. It's also the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • No warranty information is provided. These items are considered "B stock" and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
  • Available in Aurora Black or Platinum Gray.
  • Sold by bidallies via Amazon.
  • 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
  • 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
  • 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
  • Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
  • Model: LMG820UM1
  • Published 20 hr ago
    Verified 5 hr ago
