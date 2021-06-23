LG G8 ThinQ 128GB GSM Android Smartphone for $138

That is $20 under our mention from March and $473 below what you'd pay for a new one. It's also the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered "B stock" and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- Available in Aurora Black or Platinum Gray.
- Sold by bidallies via Amazon.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
That's $321 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
Save on nine refurbished Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
That's $472 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Midnight Black.
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
That's a huge savings. You'll pay $350 direct from Motorola. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires a new line of service. Bill credits will be spread out over 24-months ($22.91/mo.).
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor
- 48MP main sensor and quad pixel camera; 16MP front
- 6.7" CinemaVision display (1080 x 2520)
- side fingerprint reader
- Android 10
That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus + octa-core CPU
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 48MP main, 16MP Ultra-Wide, & 8MP Tele lenses
- OxygenOS-Enhanced Android 10 OS
- Model: 610214662583
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
It's $131 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 260 square foot cooling area
- dehumidifier
- digital display
- timer
- auto cool
- adjustable thermostat
- Model: LW6017R
- UPC: 048231382090, 772454069550
That's the best direct price we've seen at $1,700 under our August mention (which came with a $400 Visa gift card), and a current savings of $200 taking into account the gift card now. Buy Now at BuyDig
- Allow 2 to 4 weeks for delivery of the Visa gift card.
- A CPS 4-year accidental television extended warranty under $3500 (ACC) applies.
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- 4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
- Magic Remote and LG ThinQ AI
- 4 HDMI inputs and 3 USB ports
- Model: OLED77GXPUA
Bundle this vac with an LG washing machine for an extra 10% off, a low by $128, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at AppliancesConnection
- Discount applies in cart.
- adjustable wand length
- removable filters
- 5-step filtration system
- 40-minute run-time on a single charge
- includes bare floor nozzle, crevice tool, edge cleaner, extension wand, and motorized brush
- Model: A900BM
That's $62 off and $52 under our December mention. Buy Now at AppliancesConnection
- adjustable wand length
- removable filters
- 5-step filtration system
- 40-minute run-time on a single charge
- includes bare floor nozzle, crevice tool, edge cleaner, extension wand, and motorized brush
- Model: A900BM
