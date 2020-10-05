That's $65 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere, and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty info is provided.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core CPU
- 6.1" 1440x3120 HDR touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- dual 16MP rear-facing cameras w/ 4K video at 30fps
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: LM-G710VM
Published 53 min ago
That's an $80 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.2" OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0
- 16MP camera
- Model: LMV450PM
That's $19 less than a carrier-locked version elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by amazing-wireless via eBay.
- 5.7" 1440x720 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- Model: LMX420ASAAG3PLY
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
That's a smoking deal especially if you qualify for the top ends of the credits. It's a preorder that will be available on October 29. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in Black (pictured) or Sage.
- An unlimited plan and purchasing on a payment plan is required.
- Note that if you are eligible for the $250 and full $550, that covers the full device cost.
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
- class-style workouts
- tips on nutrition, sleep, and more
- bodyweight-only sessions
- yoga classes
- targeted training programs
- full-equipment home workouts
Add to your cart to see the price drop automatically. That's $130 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
Add this to your cart to drop the price to $12.49, a $9 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Grey
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
Add it to your cart to save $48 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- measures 10.5" x 9.75" x 15.5"
- padded laptop compartment that accommodates up to a 15.6" laptop
Add it to your cart to put it $37 under our February mention and at the lowest price we've seen. (It's $52 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit.) Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- Model: 140-3000-01
Apply coupon code "LPU23" for the best price we could find for the monitor alone by $48. Buy Now at BuyDig
- 2560x1080 (UltraWide 1080p) IPS display
- tilt/height adjustable
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- headphone out
- Model: E4LG34WN650W
That's $68 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- The price drops in cart
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies
- Bluetooth streaming
- Rear speaker kit
- Wireless subwoofer
- Model: SNC4R
That's $10 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $47 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 32 QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS Display
- HDR 10 Compatible
- AMD FreeSync Compatible
- HDMI x 2
- Model: 32QN600-B
- UPC: 719192637542
It's the lowest price we could find by $147. Buy Now at Costco
- 120Hz refresh rate
- a7 Gen 3 Intelligent processor
- magic remote
- Model: 75UN8570AUD.AUS
