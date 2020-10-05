New
Refurb LG G7 ThinQ 64GB Android Smartphone
$130 $200
free shipping

That's $70 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere, $5 less than our mention from three weeks ago, and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
  • No warranty info is provided.
  • Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core CPU
  • 6.1" 1440x3120 HDR touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
  • dual 16MP rear-facing cameras w/ 4K video at 30fps
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Model: LM-G710VM
1 comment
sliceboy
Verizon only.
October 5, 2020

