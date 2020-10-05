That's $70 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere, $5 less than our mention from three weeks ago, and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty info is provided.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core CPU
- 6.1" 1440x3120 HDR touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- dual 16MP rear-facing cameras w/ 4K video at 30fps
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: LM-G710VM
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $165. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
That's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay
- Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.2" OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0
- 16MP camera
- Model: LMV450PM
That's $55 less than you'd pay for a new one directly from Tracfone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone via eBay.
- A 90-day LG warranty is provided.
- 6.2" screen
- 2GB RAM; 16GB storage
- 13MP rear camera
- Android 8.1 "Oreo"
- Model: L713
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within 3 to 5 days
- 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 5.45" HD+ display
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TFLGL322DCP
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Save $200 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- 3.3" 720x1280 display
- 8-core 4 x 1.4GHz + 4 x 1.1GHz processor
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- Model: PVG100GSVWQ
Save on locked and unlocked models from Samsung, Motorola, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy A20 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone for Tracfone for $100 ($50 off)
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's $49 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay in like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 7409281110
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
It's $51 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560 x 1080 native resolution
- includes detachable stand and wall mount
- Model: 34WL550-B
This beats Best Buy's early Black Friday listing and usually retails at $550. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3840x2160 (2160p, 4K) IPS display
- Quad core processor
- webOS + LG Channels
- Active HDR (HDR10, HLG)
- Works with Google Assistant & Alexa, Apple Airplay 2
We found some close price matches making it a low of $3 at least, but most stores charge $847 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10 & HLG support
- webOS Smart TV features
- works with Apple HomeKit, Airplay 2, Google Assistant, and Alexa
- Magic remote
- 3 HDMI, USB
- Bluetooth
- Model: 70UN7370PUC
- UPC: 719192637122
That's the best deal we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.8" QVGA display
- 2MP camera
- 8GB storage
- Model: TFLGL125DCP
