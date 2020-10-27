It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Comes equipped with two rechargeable, detachable superior batteries
- 5-step HEPA filtration system
- Power Punch nozzle delivers
- Telescopic handle
- Model: A927KVMS
Published 1 hr ago
That's $30 less than you'd pay at your local Bed Bath & Beyond. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
Brands include Dyson, Shark, Hoover, Bissell, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Check product pages for warranty information.
Apply coupon code "6HJVTQ47" for a savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Roomie via Amazon.
- HEPA filter
- 120W suction power
- stainless steel cyclone filter
- Model: RMDY595
That's a savings of $120 off list, the best we've seen for a new one, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
- washable filter
- crevice and combination tools
- charging docking station
- up to 20 minutes of continuous suction per charge
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Select a Kobalt tool from the product page that says "free gift with purchase" to receive a free battery worth $60. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Find the perfect gift among thousands of appliances, automotive deals, home decor items, grills, tools, organization, and more to choose from. Buy Now at Lowe's
Most stores charge $680 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
That's $65 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere, and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty info is provided.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core CPU
- 6.1" 1440x3120 HDR touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- dual 16MP rear-facing cameras w/ 4K video at 30fps
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: LM-G710VM
We found some close price matches making it a low of $3 at least, but most stores charge $847 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10 & HLG support
- webOS Smart TV features
- works with Apple HomeKit, Airplay 2, Google Assistant, and Alexa
- Magic remote
- 3 HDMI, USB
- Bluetooth
- Model: 70UN7370PUC
- UPC: 719192637122
That's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay
- Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.2" OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0
- 16MP camera
- Model: LMV450PM
