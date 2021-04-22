New
eBay · 49 mins ago
LG CX OLED65CXPUA 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV
$1,799 $2,800
free shipping

That's a low by $151 (though most charge $1,997) and a grand off list, making it the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by First Class TVs via eBay.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • a9 Gen 3 Processor "uses AI and deep learning to authentically upscale lower resolution content"
  • 4K with AI Picture & AI Sound
  • Dolby Vision IQ / Atmos
  • Model: OLED65CXPUA
  • UPC: 719192637092
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs eBay LG
4K Top Tech Popularity: 3/5
BuyDig · 3 wks ago
LG CX 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV
$1,997 w/ $150 Visa Gift Card $2,297
free shipping

Counting the gift card, that's $450 under list and the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at BuyDig

  • Comes with a free 2-year extended warranty.
Walmart · 2 mos ago
LG CX 65" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV
$1,997 $2,297
free shipping w/ $35

It's $300 under list price.

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 35% -- $1799 Buy Now
Walmart 13% $1997 (exp 2 mos ago) $1997 Check Price
BuyDig 13% $2497 (exp 7 mos ago) $1997 Check Price
Amazon   $1997 (exp 1 wk ago) -- Check Price