- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- a9 Gen 3 Processor "uses AI and deep learning to authentically upscale lower resolution content"
- 4K with AI Picture & AI Sound
- Dolby Vision IQ / Atmos
- Model: OLED65CXPUA
- UPC: 719192637092
Save $400 off list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 3840x2160 (4K) IPS LCD
- 120Hz refresh rate
- direct-lit LED backlight
- 4 HDMI ports & 3 USB 2.0 inputs
- 802.11ac WiFi
- LG ThinQ smart device hub
- built-in Google Assistant and Alexa
- Magic Remote
- Model: 75UN8570PUC
- UPC: 719192638693
Counting the gift card, that's $450 under list and the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at BuyDig
- Comes with a free 2-year extended warranty.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- a9 Gen 3 Processor "uses AI and deep learning to authentically upscale lower resolution content"
- 4K with AI Picture & AI Sound
- Dolby Vision IQ / Atmos
- Model: OLED65CXPUA
- UPC: 719192637092
The prepaid Visa card puts this ahead of other price-matching stores, as does the included extended 2-year CPS warranty, which normally costs $180. Buy Now at BuyDig
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution w/ AI upscaling
- Dolby Vision, HDR10 & HLG
- 120Hz refresh rate w/ Nvidia G-Sync & AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 3 USB ports
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: OLED77CXPUA
It's $6 under our mention from July and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1280x720 (720p) native resolution
- anti-glare surface
- detachable base
- HDMI port
- Model: 24LM520D-WU
That's $251 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328 feet
That's a low by at least $42. Buy Now at Amazon
- Over 70 mile range
- Easy-lock fold-out UHF reflector
- Snap-lock elements
- 75-ohm matching transformer
- Receives TV broadcasts including 4K, 8K and 1080 HDTV
- Model: ANT751E
- UPC: 044476064524
That ties our mention from the week of Black Friday and is the best deal we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- Android Smart TV w/ Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: KD55X750H
- UPC: 027242919976
Save on Samsung, Sony, LG, and more including QLED, NanoCell, panels, and sizes up to 85". Shop Now at Crutchfield
- These are mostly scratch & dent and also open-box items.
- Pictured is the scratch & dent Samsung 65" Q70T 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $990.94 ($107 off).
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Makita CXT 12V 1/4" Impact & 3/8" Drill Driver Kit for $89.99 (low by $49 for a new one).
It's $3 under list price.
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- Available in Black.
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save on a variety of garden tools from brands like Husqvarna, Ryobi, STIHL, and many more.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Blower Kit for $279.99 ($20 low).
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Blower Kit for $279.99 ($20 low).
That's $15 less than our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. It's also $411 less than you'd pay for one in new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Aurora Black at this price; Platinum Gray is $10 more.
- Sold by sami809 via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered B Stock and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
- 6.1" P-OLED display
- microSD card slot
- Model: LMG820UM1
It's a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at Costco
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI input
- VESA mount interface
- Model: 27MK430H-B
- UPC: 719192622685
That's a $150 drop since September, $500 off list, and the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
- 6.8" P-OLED display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- triple 64MP + 13MP + 0.3MP camera
- Model: LM-V600AM
It's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping fee. Shipping varies by ZIP but tends to be around $7.
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: 29WK50S-P
Counting the gift card, that's $450 under list and the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at BuyDig
- Comes with a free 2-year extended warranty.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- a9 Gen 3 Processor "uses AI and deep learning to authentically upscale lower resolution content"
- 4K with AI Picture & AI Sound
- Dolby Vision IQ / Atmos
- Model: OLED65CXPUA
- UPC: 719192637092
